Sports World Reacts To Michael Jordan Son Dating News

Michael Jordan & Juanita Jordan during Michael Jordan Celebrity Golf Invitational Opening Party at Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Michael Jordan's son is NOT dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, despite social media rumors suggesting otherwise earlier this weekend.

The legendary NBA star has had somewhat of a public falling out with Pippen in recent years. It's been mostly one-sided, with Pippen making all of the comments, but it's still been tough for NBA fans to watch.

Then, on Sunday, TMZ Sports reported that Jordan's son, Marcus, was spotted out on a potential date with Larsa Pippen, Scottie's ex-wife.

Unsurprisingly, fans reacted to the drama in appropriate fashion.

"Lil Mike a SAVAGE!! He on get back for pops!!" one fan wrote.

"I see why Pippen hates Jordan now lol," one fan added.

However, despite the rumors, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are reportedly nothing more than friends.

Sports fans are relieved.

"It was funnier for literally everyone except for Scottie to think that they were. Thanks for ruining the fun, TMZ," one fan wrote.

Will Jordan and Scottie ever reconcile?