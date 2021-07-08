The Spun

Sports World Reacts To NBA Finals Game 1 Ratings

Giannis Antetokounmpo warming up before Game 1 of the 2021 NBA FinalsPHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 06: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks warms up before Game One of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the basketball world learned the ratings for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

According to ESPN’s Shakeemah Simmons-Winter, viewership on ABC’s broadcast of the game was 13-percent higher than last year. The broadcast drew over 8.56 million viewers, with a peak of 10 million from 11:15 to 11:30 p.m. ET.

Some fans predicted the viewership might not be as high due to two “small market” teams in the Finals. That wasn’t really the case as Game 1 saw plenty of eye balls on Tuesday night.

Here was some of the fan reaction to learning this year’s NBA Finals – at least for the first game – saw an improvement over last year.

Of course, there were plenty of critics as well, who made it well-known the ratings were down from 2019. One fan pointed out the steep drop off from 2019 and noted that a familiar face is missing: Stephen Curry.

Fans might say they don’t like when one team continues to win championships. However, the Golden State Warriors were the NBA’s dream when it came to ratings.

Without Curry on the court, ratings don’t appear to be doing as well.

We’ll have to wait and see what the second game brings. Game 2 of the NBA Finals will be played at 9:00 p.m. EST and will air on ABC.


