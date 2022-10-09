Sports World Reacts To Optimistic Brittney Griner News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

There's reportedly growing optimism that Brittney Griner could be released from Russia by the end of the year.

Former U.S. governor Bill Richardson said on Sunday that he believes a two-for-two prisoner swap will happen with Russia, likely by the end of the year.

"I think it's going to be a two for two," said Richardson, who added that he has met with senior Russian officials, per Axios; "individuals close to President Vladimir Putin."

That is obviously good to hear.

Fans remain optimistic, as well, though everyone just wants Griner home safe.

"Bring BG HOME," one fan wrote.

"I think about her every single day. She was very missed during the WNBA season this year and the Team USA win in Australia. Praying for her always!" another fan added.

This news comes days after Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, gave a heartbreaking interview to CBS News.

Hopefully Griner will be back on American soil soon.