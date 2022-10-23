Sports World Reacts To President Biden, Brittney Griner Call Out

BEIJING, CHINA - DECEMBER 05: U.S Vice President Joe Biden attends a business leader breakfast at the The St. Regis Beijing hotel on December 5, 2013 in Beijing, China. U.S Vice President Joe Biden is on an official visit to China from December 4 to 5. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

A prominent athlete called out President Joe Biden over the Brittney Griner situation earlier this week.

Kyrie Irving, who's missed several NBA games due to his refusal to get vaccinated, called on the U.S. president to "do his job" and bring Griner home.

The Nets star called on Biden ahead of his team's home opener earlier this week.

"Do your job!" he said.

Of course, that's pretty ironic.

"Holy irony my god," one fan wrote.

"All this did is put Brittney in more danger. It’s exactly what Putin wants is responses like this. She is a political prisoner. His goal is to weaken Biden politically. Putin has her. It’s ridiculous oversimplification of geo-political brinksmanship to tell Biden to do his job," another fan added.

"Kyrie telling somebody to do their job is crazy," another fan added.

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been in Russian custody since earlier this year.

She's been sentenced to nine years on drug charges.