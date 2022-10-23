Sports World Reacts To President Biden, Brittney Griner Call Out
A prominent athlete called out President Joe Biden over the Brittney Griner situation earlier this week.
Kyrie Irving, who's missed several NBA games due to his refusal to get vaccinated, called on the U.S. president to "do his job" and bring Griner home.
The Nets star called on Biden ahead of his team's home opener earlier this week.
"Do your job!" he said.
Of course, that's pretty ironic.
"Holy irony my god," one fan wrote.
"All this did is put Brittney in more danger. It’s exactly what Putin wants is responses like this. She is a political prisoner. His goal is to weaken Biden politically. Putin has her. It’s ridiculous oversimplification of geo-political brinksmanship to tell Biden to do his job," another fan added.
"Kyrie telling somebody to do their job is crazy," another fan added.
Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been in Russian custody since earlier this year.
She's been sentenced to nine years on drug charges.