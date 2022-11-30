Sports World Reacts To Promising Brittney Griner Update

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

While a Brittney Griner prisoner swap has yet to happen, according to one Russian diplomat, it remains possible.

This is a promising update for Griner's situation, which continues to spark reactions across the sports world.

"Regrettably, there have been a few occasions when it seemed that a decision in favor of it was about to be made, but it never happened," Russian diplomat Sergei Ryabkov said.

"If that happened, it would undoubtedly send a positive signal that not everything is so utterly hopeless in Russian-U.S. relations," Ryabkov added.

So you're saying there's a chance...

"I find it fascinating they still have the focus on her, but what happened to the other guy that was stuck over there that was suppose to be traded with her? Did i miss him being freed or did they confirm they didn’t really care about getting all Americans back," one fan wrote.

"Brittney Griner is still in jail and most likely will be for some time. Russia has refused one prisoner exchange already," one person said.

"Bring her home," another person wrote.

"Not for Viktor Bout," a third Twitter user commented.

Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, is sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges. Hopefully, she will be brought home soon.