Sports World Reacts To Russia's Brittney Griner Admission

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Russia has reportedly admitted that a prisoner swap involving Brittney Griner is in the works.

Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, after getting arrested for drug smuggling.

Russia is now admitting that a prisoner exchange with the United States is in the works.

“The discussions on the very sensitive topic of an exchange are proceeding via the channels chosen by our presidents,” Alexander Datchiev, the head of the North America department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS. “Silent diplomacy continues and should bear fruit if Washington, of course, is careful not to fall into propaganda.”

It's a significant step.

Griner has been in Russian custody for more than five months. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack, according to reports.

Hopefully she'll be brought home soon.