Sports World Reacts To Russia's Brittney Griner Plan

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

If the United States is going to get Brittney Griner back from Russia, it's reportedly going to take a significant prisoner swap.

According to reports out of Russia, the country is demanding that infamous arms dealer Viktor Bout be included in a prisoner exchange for Griner.

“We have yet to arrive at a common denominator, but there is no doubt that Viktor Bout is among those discussed. We are definitely counting on a positive outcome," Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told the media.

While a deal has yet to be made, the two countries are “working professionally along the specifically designated channel."

Sports fans are on board with Russia's plan for the swap. However, it remains to be seen if a deal will be made.

"If Russia want VIKTOR BOUT in exchange for BRITTNEY GRINER, Let's make it happen ASAP," one fan wrote.

"Putin won't give Griner up unless he can get back some real criminals for her, like the Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout who was convicted of conspiring to kill Americans. Griner's "crime" was possessing 0.7 grams of hashish oil that she says was not hers," another fan wrote.

Bout, an infamous arms dealer, is known as the “Merchant of Death."

Griner, meanwhile, has been imprisoned in Russia since earlier this year. Her latest prison conditions are believed to be devastating.

If a deal is going to happen, it should happen soon.

Given the harsh conditions of Griner's new prison, it would make sense for the United States to prioritize a prisoner swap moving forward.

Bring Griner home.