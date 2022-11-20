Sports World Reacts To Russia's Brittney Griner Update

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

According to Russian media, the state is now open to discussing a prisoner swap with the United States regarding WNBA star Brittney Griner.

The U.S. State Department has shot down those claims, saying Russia is not being open about its willingness to discuss a Griner swap.

However, Russia is claiming that it's now open to sending Griner back to the United States. assuming the Americans are willing to send back a Russian prisoner, as well.

"A Russian official said there’s new “activity” in negotiations that could bring Brittney Griner home. A U.S. State Department spokesperson responded that Russia has not seriously engaged in negotiations," ESPN reported.

Hopefully we'll see Griner back on American soil very soon.

"Please just get her home!!" one fan wrote.

"Great to hear bring all the Americans home," another fan added on social media.

"This is inhumane & despicable. And if you’re among those making dumba** comments about this situation, please log off & seek help," another fan added.

Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been transferred from her pre-trial detention center to a full-time Russian penal colony. Life in the colony is expected to be very rough.

Hopefully, Griner will not be there for very long.

The U.S. government is continuing to work on bringing her home.