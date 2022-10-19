Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday.

The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her.

ESPN's T.J. Quinn reports that the prison Griner is in has a basketball hoop, though no ball. Griner was reportedly offered a ball, though she declined.

"I asked Griner's lawyer if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained. She said the jail has a hoop, but no ball. When Griner's lawyers offered to bring one, BG declined, saying it was too painful to think about," he reported.

Griner, who turned 32 on Tuesday, has been in Russian custody since earlier this year.

Hopefully she'll be brought home - and able to play again - soon.