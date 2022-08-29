Sports World Reacts To Shaq's Controversial Opinion

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving isn't the only notable NBA star convinced the Earth might be flat.

Legendary NBA big man Shaquille O'Neal is also someone who believes the Earth is not a sphere.

“I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go this way, I didn’t go straight. I didn’t tip over, I didn’t go upside-down. It’s still a straight line, you don’t go under," O'Neal said.

Unsurprisingly, O'Neal is taking some heat for his controversial - and wrong - opinion.

Fans are roasting O'Neal.

"I don’t understand Shaq. Simply put, how do you think the engineers that designed that plane you flew on calculated necessary lift? Kyrie went to Duke. Shaq to LSU. Those schools should immediately be shut down," one fan said.

"Oh my. Thought he was smarter than that," one fan added.

"I hope Shaq just being facetious but I always wonder what's the end game for flat-earthers. Like the earth is flat.. and then profits? Also why would it be a secret it was flat? Who benefits? Big Globe industry? I don't understand this phenomenon," another fan added.

Maybe go back to school and study harder, Shaq...