Sports World Reacts To Shaq's Tough Personal News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Legendary NBA big man Shaquille O'Neal shared some unflattering personal news earlier this week.

In the wake of the Boston Celtics scandal with Ime Udoka, O'Neal revealed that he was a serial cheater.

"I was a serial cheater," the former NBA star shared on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. "It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.' I can't do that."

O'Neal and his ex-wife, Shaunie, got divorced in 2011.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Executive Producer Shaunie O'Neal attends the exclusive Basketball Wives press dinner at NeueHouse Hollywood on May 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for VH1) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in on O'Neal's tough personal news.

"I’d love to know which therapist Mike Tyson and Shaquille O’Neal talk to regularly. You can hear the evolution in their speech," one fan wrote.

"I like how Shaq has taken every chance he gets to tell his audience that cheating really gets you nowhere besides being stuck in regret," one fan added.

"You really can’t help but love and respect a man like Shaq who holds himself accountable for his mistakes and tries to teach other men not to commit his same mistakes. I hope Shaq finds true and everlasting happiness with someone!" one fan added.

Good for Shaq for being open.