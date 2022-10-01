Sports World Reacts To Shaquille O'Neal's Big Plan News

SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: Shaquille O'Neal reacts during the 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 9, 2016 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Is Shaquille O'Neal interested in buying the Phoenix Suns, one of his former teams? Maybe, but he needs some help.

O'Neal told TMZ Sports that he would be willing to partner up with Amazon's Jeff Bezos, if Bezos was interested in buying the Suns and intrigued by Shaq throwing his hat (and money) into the ring as part of the ownership group.

"If he wants me on board, I would gladly like to talk to him," Shaq told TMZ. "But, as far as trying to own a whole team by myself, and go up against -- let me tell you something, I'm scared of Big Man JB. Shaq O'Neal is scared of Big Man JB!"

Right now, this is all conjecture. Anyway, social media reviews on a Big Aristotle/Big JB pairing for the Suns seem to be mixed.

The Suns are officially up for sale after disgraced owner Robert Sarver was effectively forced out by the numerous allegations against him.

Thus far, there have been no indications of an early frontrunner to buy the team.