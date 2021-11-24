On Tuesday night, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal made it abundantly clear he doesn’t think LeBron James‘ strike to Isaiah Stewart’s face was intentional.

Over the weekend, LeBron and Stewart battled for position when trying to pull down a rebound during the Lakers-Pistons game. Unfortunately for both players, the moment turned ugly when LeBron swung his left hand and struck Stewart in the face.

Obviously Stewart wasn’t very pleased with LeBron and attempted to go after the Lakers star. It caused quite a fracas, but Shaq doesn’t think James meant anything malicious.

“LeBron’s been in the league 18, 17 years, he’s never been that guy,” O’Neal said on Tuesday night. “But Stewart reacted like he was supposed to react.”

Shaq's comments about LeBron quickly drew attention on social media.

“Shaq was spot on,” said one fan.

@SHAQ was spot on. He and Chuck were also right about the Joker incident too.

“Shaq got a point,” said another fan.

Shaq got a point

Earlier this week, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel made it clear he sides with LeBron as well – of course.

“It’s unfortunate. We all know that LeBron is one of the classiest guys in the league that plays the game the right way at all times,” Vogel said regarding LeBron’s suspension.

LeBron received a one-game suspension for his actions, while Stewart received a two-game suspension.

