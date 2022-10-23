Sports World Reacts To Skylar Diggins' Top Swimsuit Photos

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 04: Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots a free throw during the game against the Indiana Fever at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on September 4, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Longtime WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith shared some pretty huge personal news this week.

Diggins-Smith is pregnant with her second child.

The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star gave birth to her first child, a son, back in 2017.

Diggins-Smith has been one of the WNBA's top players for several years now. She's built up a big brand, both on and off the court.

Off the court, Diggins-Smith has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The sports world is big fans of the legendary WNBA star and future mother of two.

"She's pure class," one fan wrote.

"She seems really cool! Very beautiful too!" another fan wrote on social media.

"Even without a bikini, Skylar Diggins is still the most beautiful and talented female on Earth (in my opinion)," another fan suggested.

We wish the Diggins-Smith family all the best moving forward.