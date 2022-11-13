Sports World Reacts To Sonya Curry's Abortion Admission

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 2: Sonya Curry is interviewed before the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors on December 2, 2015 at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images) Kent Smith/Getty Images

Sonya Curry is responsible for giving birth to one of the greatest NBA players of all-time in Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

But the childbirth wasn't a sure thing. Sonya Curry has revealed that she considered having an abortion while she was pregnant with the future NBA Hall of Famer.

“Here’s this decision I made in this point, and look at the blessing that he has become,” Sonya said of choosing to ultimately not have an abortion while pregnant with Steph. “I just thank God for that, and I say to God that it was meant to be and to not carry judgement. You don’t have to carry a lot of judgement forever. Give ourselves some grace in making the decision with what we had to make the decision with when we made it.”

Many women have chosen to speak out about their pregnancy or abortion decisions in the wake of the Supreme Court's controversial ruling.

"Thank God she didn’t or we would have the greatest PG ever," one fan tweeted.

"Omg thank goodness that never happened!!" another fan added.

"I'm praying to god Steph already knew this otherwise we are about to witness an all time slump," another fan wrote.

Few NBA players in history are as fun to watch as Steph Curry. Thank goodness he's here.