Sports World Reacts To Surprising Charles Barkley Job News

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Charles Barkley is one of the most brutally honest people in all of sports.

The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst has made his opinion on LIV Golf extremely clear. Barkley does not criticize players who are taking the money from the Saudi-backed golf league.

It turns out Barkley could be taking some money, too.

According to reports, Barkley could be speaking with LIV Golf about a potential job.

Barkley joining LIV Golf in some capacity would be pretty fascinating.

"At least he wasn’t lying," one fan said.

"I wonder if the same golf writers who called Dustin Johnson a “dumb athlete” will have anything to say about this. Or are they all still upset Rory lost yesterday?" one fan added.

Will we see Barkley joining LIV Golf in some capacity?