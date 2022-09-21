Sports World Reacts To Team USA's Brittney Griner Decision

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, USA Basketball's roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup was announced. The roster will be headlined by Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson.

Brittney Griner won't be able to suit up for the United States due to her detainment in Russia. Nonetheless, USA Basketball will honor her throughout the FIBA World Cup.

It was announced on Wednesday that no one on this year's roster will wear No. 15 for Team USA. That's because the number is reserved for Griner.

"No one on Team USA wears No. 15 other than two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Brittney Griner," the Phoenix Mercury said in a statement. "USA Basketball will honor BG as they take the court in Sydney at the World Cup. No. 15 will stay reserved until BG is back home."

The majority of the basketball world approves of this move.

"This is respect, homage, and support from Team USA Basketball," one fan said. "I am praying for BG, her family, teammates, and fellow fans across the board. Continue to remain strong and be encouraged. We love you, BG."

"As it should," another fan said in response to Team USA's decision.

The FIBA World Cup will run through Oct. 1 in Sydney.

Team USA will play Belgium this Wednesday evening.