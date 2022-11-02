Sports World Reacts To The Becky Hammon Job News

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces speaks during the 2022 WNBA championship parade on the Las Vegas Strip on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Fresh off a WNBA title as head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, Becky Hammon is making her way to TV.

The former San Antonio Spurs assistant has been hired by ESPN to serve as an NBA studio analyst during this season. Hammon will make her debut on the Worldwide Leader next month.

"There is no off season for Becky Hammon," the WNBA tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "Hammon will serve as a studio analyst with @espn for the duration of the NBA season. Congrats Becky on your continued success."

One of Hammon's future ESPN colleagues, Hannah Storm, is also excited about the move.

"Loved interviewing the incomparable @BeckyHammon and so psyched she is joining @espn as an @nba analyst!" Storm tweeted.

"Can’t wait to listen, love Becky Hammon, first as a pg , coach and now I look forward to listening to her insights," said former Australian hoops star and coach Michele Timms.

"Becky Hammon as an NBA analyst is such a good move. I can’t get enough of her talking basketball," said Eden Laase-Derouin of Just Women's Sports.

Hammon has plenty of experience as a professional player and an NBA assistant, so her perspective on ESPN should be an interesting one.