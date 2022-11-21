Sports World Reacts To The Brittney Griner Sideline Outfit

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 8: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

A couple of women's basketball's top coaches showed their support for WNBA star Brittney Griner on Sunday.

During this weekend's matchup between South Carolina and Stanford, Dawn Staley and Tara Vandeveer were spotted wearing shirts in honor of the Phoenix Mercury center as she continues to serve her nine-year sentence in Russian prison.

The sports world reacted to the long-sleeve tees on social media.

"US needs to make it happen!!" Terry Porter tweeted. "Free Brittney Griner!"

"This!" a user replied. "Band together."

"Way to use your platforms Coach Tara and Coach Staley," another said. "Grateful for you both."

"#FreeBG."

"Tara with the bob and gold chain [heart-eyes emoji]. Also we need to go ahead and bring BG (and Paul Whelan) home. Wins and losses only mean so much when someone’s life and well-being are on the line."

"Here's something you won't see at [LSU]."

U.S. officials had said they hoped Russia would play ball when it came to engaging in good faith talks in terms of Griner's release, but such a shift has yet to happen.