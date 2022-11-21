Sports World Reacts To The Charles Barkley Controversy

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Charles Barkley is trending on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The former NBA star turned "Inside the NBA" analyst is often going viral for his takes about the league, but this time, it's for something entirely different.

Barkley's comment on the Black community and gay people is going viral.

"One thing that's always disappointed me: Black people treat gay people, we are the worst when it comes to treating gay people," Barkley said.

"It's always bothered me."

Barkley's comment is now going viral on social media, with many people upset.

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the controversial comments.

"The Media uses Charles Barkley Self hate to spread anti -blackness …" one fan suggested.

"White men are shooting up gay clubs and Charles Barkley is tap dancing on CNN saying Black people are the worst at mistreating the gay community," one fan added.

"You can support gay people without attacking black people.." another fan added.

"When did Charles Barkley become the spokesperson for black people?" one fan added.

Barkley, one of the greatest NBA players of all-time, recently signed a big contract extension with Turner Sports.

He's clearly not going away anytime soon.