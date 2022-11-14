Sports World Reacts To The Larsa Pippen Date Photo

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JULY 15: Larsa Pippen during the Sports Illustrated Swim show at the W South Beach on July 15th, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

The ex-wife of legendary NBA star Scottie Pippen was spotted on a notable date over the weekend, according to TMZ Sports.

Larsa Pippen, who was married to Scottie Pippen for more than 20 years, was reportedly spotted on a date with the son of her husband's ex-teammate, Michael Jordan.

"48-year-old Larsa has previously insisted she's just friends with MJ ... but they sure looked like a couple as he wrapped his arm around her during the beach day. The two also got really cuddly while getting some shade under an umbrella ... with witnesses saying they were making out at one point," TMZ Sports reported on Monday morning.

Photos of the date have gone viral on social media.

Sports fans are a bit perplexed by the news.

"Scottie should’ve never said Lebron better than MJ, he caused this," one fan wrote.

"This is worse than losing her to future," another fan added on social media.

"Mike pulling out grandmaster moves on migraine man," one fan added on Twitter.

Marcus and Larsa had reportedly insisted that they were just friends, but that seems less likely now.

Michael and Scottie were teammates for more than a decade, winning six NBA championships together.