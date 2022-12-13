Sports World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Announcement

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: NBA hall of famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan walks off the court during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The NBA is renaming its regular-season MVP award after the most iconic player of all time, Michael Jordan.

On Tuesday, the league unveiled its design for the Michael Jordan Trophy. This will be presented at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Jordan knows what it takes to be the MVP of the league. He was a five-time MVP during his 15-year career.

Most basketball fans love this decision from the NBA.

"This is beautiful," one fan said.

"The long awaited trophy with MJ’s name attached to it," another fan wrote. "I love that they have put his name on the MVP trophy the only other fitting award would have been to rename the Larry O’Brien, and I never realistically thought that would happen."

"Well deserved for the Goat," a Twitter user commented.

The NBA has also renamed its awards for Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player.

"Our new collection of trophies celebrates some of the greatest and most impactful players in the history of the NBA," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. "As we recognize the league's top performers each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards."

Are you a fan of the new awards?