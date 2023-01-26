Sports World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Owner Story

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: NBA hall of famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan walks off the court during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo grabbed nine rebounds in Tuesday's 129-97 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Before facing his former team, he told a story about Michael Jordan.

Per the Arizona Republic's Dana Scott, Biyombo claimed His Airness would compete against Hornets players during his first of two stints with the organization.

"Mike is Mike, man. I’ve seen him play one-on-one with players after the games, and one by one was taking them out. So this was probably I think seven, eight years ago," Biyombo said. "He would come into practice and just play one-on-one with players and just kill them, 100 percent. I (didn't) think he could move like that."

Fans aren't sure whether to celebrate Jordan or feel sorry for the Hornets.

"Nothing but respect for my GOAT," one fan wrote.

"I can hear him callin everybody weak as he’s knocking down mid range jumpers on em or driving to the bucket," another fan said.

"Jordan bought a team just to make sure he still got it," a fan theorized.

"Says more about how bad the Hornets have been," an observer joked.

"MJ playing against mid NBA players to boost his ego," a fan claimed.

Biyombo added that somebody challenged Jordan in 2020. The former NBA superstar said he needed a couple of months to get into playing shape.

Jordan will turn 60 next month. So according to Biyombo, the NBA icon was smoking current NBA players past his 50th birthday.

The six-time champion last played in an NBA game 20 years ago, ending his career at age 40 by averaging 20.0 points per game for the Washington Wizards. Jordan purchased a controlling interest in the Hornets in 2010, a year before Biyombo joined the team.

Currently jockeying for lottery balls at 13-36, the Hornets may still not be equipped to guard Jordan.