Sports World Reacts To The Nike, Bronny James News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Welcome to the Nike family, Bronny James.

Monday morning, the sports brand announced that Bronny James, the son of legendary NBA star LeBron James (who is rumored to have a $1 billion lifetime contract with the brand) signed with Nike.

Nike announced the news on social media.

"We’re excited to announce the newest student athletes to join our Nike family: Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Juju Watkins. Hit that ❤️ to show them some love and welcome them to the Nike Basketball fam," Nike announced.

This isn't very surprising, though it's further proof at how big of a name Bronny James has become.

"not even a day after bronny turned 18 did he get that second generation nike bag. flourish," one fan wrote.

"That Nike NIL going to hit special at Kentucky and Oregon for DJ and Bronny," another fan predicted.

"Bronny “not NBA talent” James got a Nike NIL deal, Yall never learn the lesson," one fan added.

"Bronny signing with Nike who couldn’t see that coming," another fan added.

Bronny James, a class of 2023 recruit, recently celebrated his 18th birthday.

It's been a pretty special birthday week for Bronny, that's for sure.