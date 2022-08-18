Sports World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Wife News

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Even Skip Bayless' wife is upset with what he said about Bronny James.

The Fox Sports 1 personality took to Twitter to react to Bronny James' viral dunk earlier this week. Bayless appeared to be criticizing Bronny - which wasn't surprising, considering how much he's hated on LeBron - but the media personality said he was being complimentary.

Regardless of his true intentions, Bayless faced serious criticism for his tweet, including some from his wife, Ernestine.

“I don’t read my comments on Twitter,” Bayless said. “So at the end of the night, Ernestine, who’s barely speaking to me thanks to you (signals at his co-host Shannon Sharpe) … she said, ‘You’re getting ripped for ripping this poor kid. You gotta lay off the kid.’ And she was on, as usual, LeBron’s side and Bronny’s side.”

Respect to Skip Bayless' wife.

"Every man needs an Ernestine in his life," one fan wrote.

"the funniest part about skip’s life is his own wife thinks Bron is the GOAT," another fan wrote.

"Even the Wife tired of the Dumb Shit," one fan added.

"Not his own wife checking him and skip still saying “He’s almost 18!'" one fan added.

Do better next time, Skip.