Look: Sports World Reacts To The Steph Curry Injury

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Stephen Curry exited Wednesday night's game with an apparent shoulder injury.

The Golden State Warriors star appeared to hurt his left shoulder while attempting to strip the ball from Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith in the third quarter. Curry went into the locker room after the play.

Curry was carrying Golden State's offense before the injury. The reigning NBA Finals MVP tallied 38 points and seven assists in 30 minutes.

Fans are worried about the 34-year-old going down. Although Curry hasn't played more than 69 games in a regular season since 2016-17, Golden State currently can't afford to lose him for a prolonged period.

Despite Curry entering the game averaging 29.6 points per game, the Warriors have begun their title defense by going 14-14. They're currently 10th in the Western Conference, so losing their star player could prove costly.

The Warriors are in danger of suffering their 13th road loss of the season. They're trailing the Pacers in the fourth quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and Curry returning tonight seems unlikely.