Sports World Reacts To This Week's Brittney Griner Announcement

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner intends on playing basketball again, suiting up for the WNBA at some point, though she will not be taking part in the Team USA minicamp.

Team USA announced its roster for the game this week, with Griner not on it.

"In case anyone is wondering: Brittney Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, can certainly be part of the pool heading into the Paris Games should she choose as she gets re-acclimated to basketball following her detainment," Alexa Philippou tweeted.

It's not surprising news, though it's still pretty notable.

Fans are hoping to see Griner back in time for the Summer Olympics.

A Team USA vs. Russia matchup would be pretty intriguing, right?

"Must be a lot of players overseas and unavailable," one fan wrote.

"I hope she does it and drops 50 on Russia," one fan wrote.

"Ugh…Still missing a key player!!!" one fan added.

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Griner, of course, spent nearly a year in a Russian prison on drug charges.

She returned to the United States in December.