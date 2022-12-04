Sports World Reacts To Troubling Brittney Griner Update

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

The sports world received an unfortunate update on the Brittney Griner situation this week.

According to reports out of Russia, the new prison Griner is serving her nine-year sentence in is believed to be like "hell" on Earth.

Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to a lengthy term in prison on drug charges. She's been in Russian custody since early 2022, but was only recently transferred from her pre-trial detention center into a full-time Russian penal colony.

Details are beginning to emerge from Griner's new penal colony and they are troubling, to say the least.

"Brittney Griner is facing hell at a penal colony in Russia. We spoke with @EdgeofSports about the conditions she'll likely face, including racism and homophobia," TMZ Sports reported.

Unfortunately, talk of a prisoner swap hasn't been very encouraging, either.

"There always is a chance," Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, said.

Ryabkov continued, "Regrettably, there have been a few occasions when it seemed that a decision in favor of it was about to be made, but it never happened."

Sports fans continue to be hopeful of her return.

"This sh*t is so foul i feel so bad for her," one fan wrote.

"Man let her out #FreeBrittneyGriner," another fan wrote on social media.

"Brittney Griner deserves to be home, safe, and free. You can’t be loud when black women come to your rescue and be indifferent when black women need your voice," another fan added.

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Hopefully, Brittney will be brought home soon.