Sports World Reacts To U.S. Basketball, Brittney Griner News

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Despite Brittney Griner being arrested and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, several Americans are reportedly set to play basketball in the country moving forward.

According to a report by USA TODAY, more than 30 Americans are set to head overseas to play basketball in Russia, while Griner is presumably locked up.

It's a surprising decision, to say the least.

Of course, it highlights why some Americans feel the need to play overseas - money.

The money playing basketball in Europe, especially for women, can offset the low salaries they make - at least in comparison to those in the NBA.

Still, fans are concerned.

"THIS IS NOT THE TIME TO GO TO RUSSIA," one fan wrote.

"ABSOLUTELY NOT," one fan added.

"No!!!! Please don’t hand Putin more political hostages," another fan admitted.

Hopefully Griner will be brought home soon.

Meanwhile, everyone else heading to Russia to play should stay safe.