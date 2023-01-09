Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Brittney Griner Announcement

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Brittney Griner has thankfully returned home to the United States, but unfortunately, not everyone is thrilled to have her back on American soil.

The Republican party in Louisiana is reportedly is speaking out against the Griner trade. President Biden traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner back in December.

“Members of the GOP committee attending their quarterly meeting in Lafayette supported a resolution condemning the Griner exchange through a voice vote. No members raised objections to the matter, once a reference to Griner being a ‘woke’ gay woman was removed from the statement,” Julie O’Donoghue of The Louisiana Illuminator wrote. “The Republican Party did not provide a written copy of the resolution to a reporter who requested one. Louisiana Republican Party Chairman Louis Gurvich said resolutions approved during the meeting wouldn’t be available for at least two weeks.”

Fans are not happy with the announcement.

"no class. At all. An American has made it home," one fan wrote.

"Thank god, I was worried they were going to fix roads!" one fan added.

"This is truly some loser shit," another fan wrote.

"You would hope Griner’s former coach and the most important women’s basketball figure in the state of Louisiana might say something against this nonsense, but I’m not holding my breath," one fan added.

Griner and her wife, Cherelle, have been readjusting to life back together in Arizona.

The WNBA star has also announced that she plans on playing again.