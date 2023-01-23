Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Brittney Griner Situation

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Brittney Griner plans on playing in the WNBA again, though the league is reportedly facing a potential issue.

Many in the league believe that Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year, will have to fly privately due to security concerns.

Griner has stated that she intends on playing in the league again.

"The issue of private air travel has come to the forefront of free agent conversations around the WNBA, multiple sources told ESPN, because of the assumption that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner will need to fly privately due to security concerns," Ramona Shelburne tweeted.

Unfortunately, it's not surprising. Hopefully, Griner will be able to get the flying situation figured out.

"NBA players say they care about the WNBA so much why don't they negotiate as part of their CBA for the WNBA to get chartered flights? The NBA already keeps the WNBA afloat so why not just make it part of the deal for airlines chartering flights for NBA teams," one fan wrote.

"Besides the possible Britney Griner issue, the fact that the WNBA doesn’t fly private is insane to me. How come they’re the only ones that don’t?" one fan added.

"I’m really trying to figure out a couple of details… 1. If Griner has not requested special travel accommodations, why is there an assumption she will need it? Does Griner have an ongoing elevated risk? 2. If private travel isn’t allowed, can you realistically overcome that?" one fan added.

Griner is currently living in Arizona with her wife, Cherelle. Her specific WNBA plans are unclear, but she plans on playing again.