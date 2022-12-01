Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Brittney Griner Update

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

While the United States has been attempting to bring Brittney Griner home, talks with Russia have reportedly fallen apart at pivotal times, according to one diplomat overseas.

Griner, a top WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges. She's been transferred to what is essentially a maximum security prison in Russia following her trial. Life in the prison is reportedly not good.

Talks with Russia have continued, but to date, nothing substantial has happened.

Unfortunately, it sounds like one side is going to have to take a major step in order for Griner to be brought home. The latest update isn't too promising.

"There always is a chance," Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, said.

Ryabkov continued, "Regrettably, there have been a few occasions when it seemed that a decision in favor of it was about to be made, but it never happened."

Sports fans continue to be concerned for Griner, hoping that she'll be brought home soon.

Unfortunately, the latest update is not promising.

"Brittney Griner is still in jail and most likely will be for some time. Russia has refused one prisoner exchange already," one person said.

"Bring her home," another person wrote.

"Not for Viktor Bout," a third Twitter user commented.

If Griner is going to be brought home, a prisoner exchange is likely. That prisoner could be Viktor Bout, an infamous arms dealer.

"Russia wants Viktor Bout, the jailed arms dealer, back in Moscow and is discussing a prisoner swap with the United States that could see him exchanged for Americans imprisoned in Russia including basketball star Brittney Griner," Reuters reported.

Hope continues, but right now, it's tough to not be discouraged.