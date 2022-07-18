Sports World Reacts To What Charles Barkley Said About LGBTQ
The sports world is praising Charles Barkley for what he said about LGBTQ over the weekend.
Barkley, a former NBA star turned outspoken analyst, made his opinion on the LGBTQ community extremely clear.
“If you are gay or transgender, I love you. And if anybody gives you sh*t, you tell em Charles says ‘f**k you!’” he said.
Barkley is getting praised on social media.
"Common Barkley W," one fan tweeted.
"Im proud of the growth. Cuz 15+ years ago, this Charles didnt exist," another fan admitted.
"My man I said “I Love You” and Mfs triggered as hell like he did something controversial lol," another fan added.
Well done, Charles.