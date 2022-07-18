Sports World Reacts To What Charles Barkley Said About LGBTQ

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The sports world is praising Charles Barkley for what he said about LGBTQ over the weekend.

Barkley, a former NBA star turned outspoken analyst, made his opinion on the LGBTQ community extremely clear.

“If you are gay or transgender, I love you. And if anybody gives you sh*t, you tell em Charles says ‘f**k you!’” he said.

Barkley is getting praised on social media.

"Common Barkley W," one fan tweeted.

"Im proud of the growth. Cuz 15+ years ago, this Charles didnt exist," another fan admitted.

"My man I said “I Love You” and Mfs triggered as hell like he did something controversial lol," another fan added.

Well done, Charles.