Sports World Reacts To What New York City Mayor Said

Eric Adams, president of the Brooklyn Borough and Democratic mayoral nominee for New York City, speaks during the grand opening of the Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The attraction takes visitors to the 93rd floor, high above iconic skyscrapers like the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building, and features an immersive art installation called "Air," created by artist Kenzo Digital. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, ending a tumultuous four-year tenure. New York may be ready to move on from the mercurial point guard.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams doesn't sound worried about losing Irving.

In an interview on Spectrum News NY1, Adams was asked if he'd trade a City Hall employee responsible for as much "drama" as Irving. He shared his interesting strategy.

"I will find the team that beats us the most and then send him to that team because we would start beating that team," Adams said. "It's about synergy and energy. No matter how much talent you have, your ability to interact with your colleagues is more important."

"Does anyone else [think] that this doesn't make sense?" Newsday's Barbara Barker asked.

"That's so corny," actor Jerry Ferrara replied.

"Even Eric Adams is dunking on Kyrie," a fan said.

"When Eric Adams frying you, you know it's time to figure it out," another fan stated.

Irving's refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19 created a public issue for Adams. New York City mandates blocked Irving from playing home games to start the 2021-22 season.

"Listen, I want Kyrie on the court," Adams told CNBC last February. "I would do anything to get that ring. So badly, I want it. But there's so much at stake here."

Adams lifted the mandate on private sector employees in March, allowing Irving to return. The mayor didn't get his wish, as the Boston Celtics swept the Nets out of the first round. (Boston has probably seen too much of Kyrie for Brooklyn to have implemented Adams' approach.)

On Monday, Adams said vaccines will become optional for current and prospective NYC workers. The Nets will hope the mayor's addition-by-subtraction theory plays out as they try to stay in contention without Irving.