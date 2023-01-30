Sports World Saddened By Scary Brittney Griner Development

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Brittney Griner might be back home in the United States, but according to reports, she's still reportedly dealing with some security issues.

According to those close to the WNBA, Griner is likely going to be unable to fly on non-private flights moving forward, due to security concerns.

Griner, one of the NBA's top players, was imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year on drug charges. She's since returned home, following a trade with President Biden.

"The issue of private air travel has come to the forefront of free agent conversations around the WNBA, multiple sources told ESPN, because of the assumption that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner will need to fly privately due to security concerns," Ramona Shelburne reports.

Many in the WNBA are hoping for a move to full-time private air travel, especially due to Griner.

Her security concerns are truly scary.

"This is gonna get very interesting cuz they're right on griner," one fan wrote.

"Get those girls the flights they need, nba got it," one fan added.

"WNBA Board said it’s all teams or none even if owners could afford it for their specific team, cost is estimated $30 million for all teams," one fan added.

Hopefully, the WNBA will be able to figure things out for Griner and her colleagues.