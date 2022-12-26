Sports World Shocked By JJ Redick's Christmas Movie Admission

BOSTON, MA - MAY 9: JJ Redick #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 9, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the 76ers 114-112 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

What has JJ Redick been doing all of his life?!?!

Apparently, he's been too busy with basketball to watch one of the best movies of all-time.

Redick admitted this week that he had never seen "Die Hard" until this year. How?!?!

"Just watched Die Hard for the first time. It’s definitely a Christmas movie," he tweeted.

The sports world is pretty shocked by the legendary Duke star's admission.

"let’s ignore the second sentence and really digest the first one. cause, what?!" one fan wrote.

"1st time ?! Glad you agree!" one fan added.

"First time? What were I doing, shooting a thousand jump shots a day or something?" one fan wrote.

"FIRST TIME what!! Good movie isn’t it?" another fan added.

If you haven't seen Die Hard, watch it now.