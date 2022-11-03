Former Spurs Employee Has Made Disturbing Claims Against Josh Primo

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 11: Joshua Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Utah Jazz on October 11, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images) Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

A former San Antonio Spurs psychologist accused the team of overlooking multiple claims of indecent exposure against Josh Primo.

On Thursday, Dr. Hillary Cauthen held a news conference with Tony Buzbee, claiming that Primo exposed himself to her nine times, starting in December 2021. Cauthen will file a criminal complaint against Primo and a lawsuit against Primo and the Spurs.

"Rather than act on Dr. Cauthen's reports, the Spurs ignored her complaints, hoping the organization could ignore and then cover up Primo's actions," the lawsuit filed in Texas stated, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "The Spurs organization was willing to sacrifice Dr. Cauthen to keep what they hoped would one day be a star player."

The Spurs waived Primo on Friday, a response the lawsuit called "too little, too late" once they realized the allegations would become public.

According to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News, the lawsuit claims "at least two other incidents of exposure have occurred involving Primo." Buzbee alleged that Primo exposed himself to another woman in Minnesota two days before getting waived.

Cauthen claimed she first reported Primo's actions to the organization in January.

"Josh Primo's conduct is well outside of the bounds of what is normal and acceptable," Buzbee said during Thursday's news conference. "His conduct shocks the conscience. I would also say that the Spurs' conduct, the way they handled this conduct, was egregious and absolutely unreasonable."

Primo's attorney, William J. Briggs II, called the allegations "either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy" in a statement shared by TMZ. Briggs said his client "never intentionally exposed himself to her or anyone else and was not even aware that his private parts were visible outside of his workout shorts."