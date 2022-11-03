Spurs Issue Statement On Disturbing Allegations From Former Employee

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 20: A general view of AT&T Center during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs on May 20, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs responded to allegations from a former team therapist who accused them of overlooking multiple claims of indecent exposure by Josh Primo.

Dr. Hillary Cauthen alleged Thursday that Primo exposed himself to her nine times. Along with planning to submit a criminal complaint against Primo, she filed a lawsuit against him and the Spurs. The lawsuit, via ESPN's Tim MacMahon, claims the team "ignored her complaints" and attempted to "cover up Primo's actions" before waiving the 2021 first-round pick on Friday.

Per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Spurs CEO RC Buford issued a statement denying the accusations.

"We disagree with the accuracy of facts, details and timeline presented today. While we would like to share more information, we will allow the legal process to play out," the statement read. "Our organization remains committed to upholding the highest standards and will continue to live by our values and culture."

Cauthen's lawsuit claimed the first instance of indecent exposure occurred in December 2021, and she reported Primo to the team in January. Her attorney, Tony Buzbee, also said Thursday that Primo exposed herself to two other women, including during last week's trip to Minnesota.

Per MacMahon, Cauthen began working with the Spurs in April 2021, and the team did not renew her contract in August.

According to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News, the lawsuit claims the Spurs told Cauthen in July that "she was unable to do her job in a professional manner due to what was now a lack of trust between her and the team." The suit said Primo's actions, and the Spurs' handling of the manner, cost Cauthen her "dream job."