Stan Van Gundy Reportedly Interviewing For NBA Job

In mid-August, the New Orleans Pelicans decided to fire head coach Alvin Gentry following the team’s disappointing run in the NBA’s bubble.

A few months later, the team has reportedly narrowed down its list of potential replacements. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans have four “expected finalists” for the job.

The latest candidate, according to Woj, is current ESPN analyst Stan Van Gundy. He’s reportedly meeting with the team.

“Stan Van Gundy is meeting with New Orleans Pelicans officials today, emerging as one of four expected finalists for the franchise’s coaching job,” Woj reported.

Van Gundy last coached in the the NBA during thee 2017-18 season when his Detroit Pistons team missed the playoffs. He spent the 2019-20 season as an NBA analyst for ESPN, where he became a fan-favorite.

However, it sounds like he’s in the running to get back on the sideline. Van Gundy’s coaching career started with the Miami Heat, where he was thee head coach for just over two seasons.

After a year away from the NBA, Van Gundy took over as the head coach in Orlando. He led the Magic to the NBA Finals in 2008-09 and conference finals in 2009-10, but struggled to find playoff success after that.

After failing to bring the Pistons to the playoff in three of four seasons, Van Gundy found himself out of the job.

Now he could be back on the sideline heading into the 2020-21 season.