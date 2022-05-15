Steph Curry Has Graduated From College: NBA World Reacts

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors superstar point guard is now a college graduate. Davidson College announced on Sunday morning that Curry is officially part of the graduating class of 2022.

Curry, who left Davidson early for the NBA in 2009, has graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in sociology.

Congrats, Steph!

Fans are taking to social media to pay tribute.

"Woooow. Look at Curry, man. So inspirational! Congratulations," one fan tweeted.

"On and off the court, so inspirational. Congrats!" one fan added.

"I wish Steph had hopped on the private jet & taken the walk in his graduation hat & robe. He doesn’t have a game today. Wouldn’t have had to worry about pulling a Vince Carter," another fan admitted.

"Of all the incredible things this man has accomplished, this one might be my favorite. Happy to have another alumnus join the ranks," one fan added on Twitter.

Congrats again to the Curry family!