Steph Curry Has Honest Reaction To Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Stephen Curry #30 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors react as they leave the game late in the fourth quarter with a lead in a 129-110 win over the LA Clippers during Game Six of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Once upon a time, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were teammates and on the verge of a three-peat.

Then Durant and Klay Thompson got injured during the 2019 NBA Finals, the Raptors beat them in six and KD left Golden State for Brooklyn.

Years later, the Nets' big-three experiment failed. James Harden got his wish and wound up in Philadelphia. Durant has since demanded a trade, as has Kyrie Irving.

One of the rumors that keeps making its way throughout NBA circles is that the Warriors could make a run after Durant again. In fact, they probably have the best trade package available.

Curry was asked about the Durant trade rumors while speaking with reporters at the American Century Championship golf tournament this Friday. Here's what he had to say:

“The rumor mill and all that stuff is part of the nature of the NBA and league,” Curry said, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “You take it for what it is…You know how quickly things can change, but I like where we’re at.”

It doesn't sound like Curry has much interest in trading for Durant. Why would he? He just won a title without him.

The Warriors will try and win back-to-back titles next season.