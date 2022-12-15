Breaking: Warriors Star Steph Curry Injured Tonight

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Steph Curry is hurt.

The Golden State Warriors star point guard injured his arm during Wednesday night's game. Curry was clearly injured on the floor, leading Golden State to call a timeout during the game action.

Curry has reportedly left the floor after getting looked at by trainers on Wednesday night. He's reportedly made his way into the locker room.

"Steph Curry is hurt. He's grabbing his left should and looks to be in a lot of pain," Dalton Johnson tweeted.

Here's the play in which the legendary NBA point guard suffered the apparent injury.

The Warriors are taking on the Pacers on Wednesday evening. Golden State is currently losing to Indiana, 93-83, late in the third quarter.

Golden State will hopefully have a promising update on Curry and his injury status soon. It would be crushing if the legendary NBA point guard has to miss significant time with an injury.