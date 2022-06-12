Steph Curry Makes Opinion On His Parents' Divorce Very Clear

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 20: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, NBA athlete Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry address the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

Divorce is never easy.

It's tough for the couple involved and it's tough for those close to them.

Dell and Sonya Curry, the parents of NBA players Steph and Seth Curry, reportedly got divorced last year.

“We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward,” a joint statement read.

Steph hasn't spoken much about his parents' divorce, though he's made it clear that he plans on continuing to share moments with them.

However, he now has to share moments with them separately, which is a big change.

“I had to make sure I was in that moment with both of them separately and this wasn’t just this whole kind of thing,” Curry said after breaking a 3-point record in an interview with The Ringer. “That is how I choose to approach that. Because it is challenging."

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, parents of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors (not pictured) and Seth Curry #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers (not pictured) attend game one of the NBA Western Conference Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Both Dell and Sonya appeared to be spotted with new significant others at Game 4 on Friday night.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is set for Monday evening.