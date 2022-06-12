Steph Curry Makes Opinion On His Parents' Divorce Very Clear
Divorce is never easy.
It's tough for the couple involved and it's tough for those close to them.
Dell and Sonya Curry, the parents of NBA players Steph and Seth Curry, reportedly got divorced last year.
“We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward,” a joint statement read.
Steph hasn't spoken much about his parents' divorce, though he's made it clear that he plans on continuing to share moments with them.
However, he now has to share moments with them separately, which is a big change.
“I had to make sure I was in that moment with both of them separately and this wasn’t just this whole kind of thing,” Curry said after breaking a 3-point record in an interview with The Ringer. “That is how I choose to approach that. Because it is challenging."
Both Dell and Sonya appeared to be spotted with new significant others at Game 4 on Friday night.
Game 5 of the NBA Finals is set for Monday evening.