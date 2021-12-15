It took a little longer than he would have liked, but Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry finally broke Ray Allen’s record for the most made three-point attempts in NBA history.

After a few poor shooting nights in a row, Curry got the record out of the way early tonight against the New York Knicks. Needing two three-pointers for the record, Steph drilled his 2,974th three-pointer with just under six minutes to play in the first quarter.

After setting the record, the game came to a halt so Curry could celebrate with his teammates and enjoy the moment. He spent some time with Ray Allen before making his way to his family.

Curry shared a special moment with his mom, Sonya, who had tears in her eyes as she hugged her record-setting son.

Here’s the incredible moment.

Steph and his mom share a moment on a historic night 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qsKuIs88hL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

Curry is only 33 years old, which leaves him plenty of time to set a potentially unbreakable three-point record. If he stays healthy and continues playing, he could conceivably end his career with over 4,000 made three-pointers.

Or perhaps more.

Congratulations to Steph on his incredible achievement.