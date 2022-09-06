Steph Curry Picks Between 2022 Title, 2 Rings With Kevin Durant

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry earned his fourth NBA title this year. While not all multi-time champions will pick a favorite, the Golden State Warriors superstar is particularly fond of his latest triumph.

Sports Illustrated's Ashley Nicole Moss asked Curry if he'd rather keep his latest ring or his 2017 and 2018 championships with Kevin Durant. Curry didn't hesitate to select his most recent title.

"I want this one," Curry said. "Give me this one all day, every day."

Curry called the 2022 victory "definitely the most special" of his career.

"You don't find me ugly crying on the court for no reason," Curry said. "That raw emotion that came out after Game 6 kind of signaled how much this meant to me."

He described his second and third rings alongside Durant as "validation" to prove the first one wasn't a fluke.

After earning back-to-back titles and losing in the 2019 NBA Finals without an injured Durant, the Warriors dynasty suddenly crumbled. Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State went 15-50 during a 2019-20 season in which Curry played just five games and Klay Thompson missed entirely.

The Warriors went 39-33 in 2020-21 but got booted from the play-in tournament by the Memphis Grizzlies. Many onlookers doubted whether an aging nucleus would ever return to the mountaintop.

They did just that. After missing two full seasons, Thompson returned to give Golden State a needed spark on both ends of the court. Jordan Poole blossomed into an honorary Splash Brother, and Curry earned his first Finals MVP after averaging 27.4 points per game throughout the postseason.

It's thus easy to see why Curry is especially proud of this year's accomplishment.