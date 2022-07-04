Steph Curry Reportedly Made His Opinion On Kevin Durant Trade Very Clear

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Stephen Curry #30 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors react as they leave the game late in the fourth quarter with a lead in a 129-110 win over the LA Clippers during Game Six of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move.

After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson reports otherwise, though.

According to the report, the Warriors' veteran leaders are very much open to bringing Durant back, though this isn't a situation where they're pushing for it.

"Is a Kevin Durant-Warriors reunion coming? Highly unlikely. But some key figures would be open to it if somehow the stars aligned again," Thompson tweeted.

According to the report, the 2016-17 season, in which the Warriors dominated the league on way to a championship, is at the center of Curry, Thompson and Green's love for Durant.

Still, it remains unlikely that such a trade will happen.