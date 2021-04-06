Look: Stephen A’s Reaction To ESPN NBA List Is Going Viral

ESPN recently ranked the best NBA stars under the age of 25 based off future potential. Although it was a very intriguing list, Stephen A. Smith made it known that he wasn’t a fan of it.

The reason Smith was so frustrated with the list was because LaMelo Ball was ranked ahead of several bonafide superstars, like Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Ben Simmons and Jayson Tatum. He believes this list could actually hurt ESPN’s reputation.

“I love LaMelo Ball, but it’s stuff like this that diminishes the credibility of ESPN,” Smith said on First Take.

Smith wasn’t done putting this list on blast.

“ESPN needs to drug test anyone who had something to do with this. It makes no sense. LaMelo Ball before Devin Booker, really? LaMelo Ball before Donovan Mitchell, really? LaMelo Ball before Jayson Tatum, really? I mean, what the hell is going on? I believe that ESPN should call security right now and go to whoever put this list together – line them up and test every one of them.”

This might just go down as one of Smith’s best rants.

I don’t think he liked ESPN’s list 💀 pic.twitter.com/5sj9uYgQXi — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) April 6, 2021

There’s a good reason why Ball was placed so high on the list. The truth of the matter is the Charlotte Hornets rookie guard is only 19 years old. He most likely has the most room to grow.

Do you agree with ESPN’s latest list?