Stephen A. Smith Admits He's Shocked On Sunday Night

Even Stephen A. Smith is shocked by what he's seeing on Sunday night.

The Dallas Mavericks currently lead the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns by 40 points in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

40 points!

The Suns were the best team in the NBA during the regular season - by far, really - and they'll be going home before the conference finals.

Smith can't believe it.

"I have never been more wrong. I can’t believe how great the @dallasmavs look — and how pathetically awful the @Suns look. @CP3 & @DevinBooker31 have been no-shows. I can’t believe this," he tweeted.

He's not wrong.

Few, if any, thought Game 7 would go anything close to this. But Luka Doncic is one truly special player.

It'll be Mavs vs. Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.