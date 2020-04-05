Stephen A. Smith Confirms Huge NBA Trade Almost Happened In 1999

With no live sports to look forward to for a while, the past few weeks have given us time to look back on some history.

One old rumor that has recently triggered some discussion is of an NBA trade proposal in 1999 involving two NBA legends: Allen Iverson and Tracy McGrady. A Twitter user revealed that back in 1999, a young Stephen A. Smith reported that the Philadelphia 76ers tried to land McGrady to pair him with Iverson.

Taking to his own Twitter on Saturday, the ESPN analyst confirmed that there was, in fact, a trade on the table. The 76ers were reportedly willing to part with second-year guard Larry Hughes to make it happen.

At the time, Iverson would have been 24 and McGrady would have been 20. Though neither had truly hit their stride as NBA superstars yet.

Yes this is true https://t.co/40WiC5p09I — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 4, 2020

But as cool as a trade like that may have been in retrospect, it never materialized. Per the report, Toronto pulled out of the trade after Stephen A. broke the news.

Iverson went on to enjoy the best years of his Hall of Fame career with the 76ers. In 11 seasons in Philadelphia, Iverson won four scoring crowns and made six of his 11 All-Star appearances among many other accolades.

McGrady ultimately left the Raptors in 2000 and joined the Orlando Magic, where he enjoyed the most successful years of his own career.

Neither of those NBA stars ultimately won an NBA championship, but it’s fun to imagine what they might have done together.