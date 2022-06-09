Stephen A. Smith Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Westbrook

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the game against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Over the years, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has wanted the Knicks to go after NBA stars like Kevin Durant. Now he's settling for Russell Westbrook.

Smith said on Thursday morning that he wants the Knicks to give up as much as it takes to acquire Westbrook from the Los Angeles Lakers. He's not kidding, either.

The ESPN personality wants the Knicks to go out and get Russ.

“I’d give up everybody on the Knicks for Russell Westbrook," he said on Thursday.



Russ on the Knicks would be a downright disaster. Besides, the Lakers have no plans to trade the former NBA MVP.

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has already had several productive conversations with Westbrook since being hired.

“And Russell - don’t get it messed up,” Ham said, via Silver Screen and Roll. “Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen and still has a ton left in that tank. I don’t know why people tend to try to write him off. I’m going to approach him like I do every player I’ve ever encountered. We’re going to talk about our running habits with the ball, without the ball. And, again, the team, the rhythm of the team and trying to establish a rhythm with LeBron, Russ and AD and, again, shared the load defensively and offensively.

Russ isn't going anywhere - especially not the Big Apple.